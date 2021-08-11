Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 199.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SURF. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ SURF opened at $5.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $246.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Surface Oncology by 26,499.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 34,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,190 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.