Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SEA (SE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SEA (NYSE: SE):

8/10/2021 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

8/4/2021 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

7/27/2021 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

7/22/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – SEA is now covered by analysts at New Street Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – SEA is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SEA stock opened at $296.95 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $118.08 and a one year high of $311.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Sea Limited alerts:

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SEA by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 1,670.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,734 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SEA by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,931 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sea Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sea Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.