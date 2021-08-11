BMO Capital Markets Lowers Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $11.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s current price.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

