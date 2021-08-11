Murphy Oil Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $22.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.24. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,367 shares in the company, valued at $429,476.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,987 shares of company stock valued at $411,174. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,866,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 334.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 522,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

