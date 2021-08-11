Forian (FORA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.

Shares of FORA stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Forian has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.99.

In related news, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer Hajj acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 23,714 shares of company stock worth $239,633 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Forian in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

About Forian

Helix Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates through the following segments: Security and Guarding; Systems Installation; and Software. The Security and Guarding segment provides armed and unarmed guards, monitoring of security alarms and cameras, as well as armed transportation services.

