Forian (FORA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.
Shares of FORA stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Forian has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.99.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Forian in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.
About Forian
Helix Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates through the following segments: Security and Guarding; Systems Installation; and Software. The Security and Guarding segment provides armed and unarmed guards, monitoring of security alarms and cameras, as well as armed transportation services.
