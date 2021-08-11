Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. Cut by Raymond James (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Profound Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PROF. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $326.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter worth $250,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.