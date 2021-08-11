William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%.

Several other research firms have also commented on PIRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.83 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,747.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 172,852 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 128,183 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.