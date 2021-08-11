LegalZoom.com (LZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LZ opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $40.94.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.