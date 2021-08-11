Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SFM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.24.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

