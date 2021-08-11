LiveVox (LVOX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LiveVox stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

