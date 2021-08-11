Piper Sandler Weighs in on Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s FY2021 earnings at $9.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $119.67 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

