Brokerages Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post sales of $376.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.00 million to $380.80 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $329.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

ROCK stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

