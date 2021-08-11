Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $167.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.38. Lear has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.