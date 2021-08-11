Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $80.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 63.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $218.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

