Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.03.

TSE:ESI opened at C$1.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$276.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.96. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$2.50.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

