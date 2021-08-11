Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €63.00 by Morgan Stanley

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.13 ($70.75).

Get Danone alerts:

BN stock opened at €63.30 ($74.47) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.44. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.