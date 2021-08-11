American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $152.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Financial have outperformed its industry in year to date. Consistent price increase in property and casualty business should favor results. It estimates renewal rates in 2021 to be up 9% to 11%. It boasts impressive inorganic growth and is prudently investing in businesses. American Financial is actively involved in startups, small-to-medium sized acquisitions, and product launches. Better industry fundamentals, a high renewal ratio, and favorable combined ratio should drive growth. Solid capital position enables it to deploy capital effectively. It expects earnings of $8.40 to $9.20 per share with net written premiums in the Specialty property and casualty expected to grow 10% to 13% in 2021. However, exposure to weather-related calamities induces earnings volatility while high debt level induces higher interest expense.”

AFG opened at $133.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $8,268,630.00. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,481 shares of company stock worth $16,529,628. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,110 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 146,727 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

