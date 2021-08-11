Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.82, but opened at $16.45. Organogenesis shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 10,571 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $973,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock worth $73,031,108 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Organogenesis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 47.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

