Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $7.92. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gossamer Bio shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 8,171 shares changing hands.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 149,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $620.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.