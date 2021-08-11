Investors Purchase High Volume of Katapult Call Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 33,163 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 864% compared to the average volume of 3,440 call options.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of Katapult from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89. Katapult has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $19.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $54,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $2,883,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

