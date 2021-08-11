Investors Purchase High Volume of Katapult Call Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 33,163 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 864% compared to the average volume of 3,440 call options.
Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of Katapult from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89. Katapult has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $19.65.
About Katapult
Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.
