Stock Traders Buy High Volume of REGENXBIO Put Options (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,041 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,291% compared to the average daily volume of 169 put options.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.17. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 34.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after acquiring an additional 899,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after buying an additional 870,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 773,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $15,189,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after purchasing an additional 216,821 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

