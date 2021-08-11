Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$18.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 26.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.05.

Shares of WEED opened at C$24.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$18.44 and a 1-year high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

