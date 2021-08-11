Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Shares of HRMY opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.