Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

IOSP stock opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. Innospec has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $29,468,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Innospec by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,432,000 after acquiring an additional 155,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,905,000 after acquiring an additional 137,831 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth $10,269,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 70,722 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

