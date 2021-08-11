GoodRx (GDRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. GoodRx has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoodRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $409,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $409,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,956,044.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and have sold 1,506,438 shares valued at $53,428,393. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

