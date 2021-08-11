Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

STN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.83.

TSE:STN opened at C$58.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$56.06. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$37.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.17%.

In related news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total value of C$502,792.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,479,016.29. Also, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$209,320.04. Insiders sold 15,095 shares of company stock worth $823,061 over the last 90 days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

