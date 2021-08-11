Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hostess Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hostess Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TWNK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.