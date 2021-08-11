Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Lowered by Analyst

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tellurian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%.

TELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 209.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 34,317 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 34.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.