Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WPM opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

