Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

