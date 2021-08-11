Vericel Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vericel in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.29. Vericel has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $1,989,228. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

