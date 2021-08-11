Financial Contrast: My Size (MYSZ) versus Its Rivals

My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is one of 345 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare My Size to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares My Size and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $140,000.00 -$6.16 million -1.07 My Size Competitors $1.92 billion $382.99 million 86.04

My Size’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than My Size. My Size is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

My Size has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size’s competitors have a beta of -20.99, indicating that their average stock price is 2,199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of My Size shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares My Size and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -4,428.06% -149.77% -110.87% My Size Competitors -127.94% -65.02% -3.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for My Size and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 My Size Competitors 2296 11805 21895 616 2.57

My Size currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.63%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

My Size competitors beat My Size on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About My Size

My Size, Inc. offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

