Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and have sold 119,937 shares valued at $5,226,337. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

