Eurofins Scientific’s (ERFSF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERFSF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eurofins Scientific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $135.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $138.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

