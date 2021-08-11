Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

SZGPY opened at $3.73 on Monday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

