Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $29.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,680,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

