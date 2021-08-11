Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. WH Ireland raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Ireland Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

