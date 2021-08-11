JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.84. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

