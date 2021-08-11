Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$7.54 and last traded at C$7.59, with a volume of 1763404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.76.

Specifically, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$187,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$827,235.64. Insiders sold 245,529 shares of company stock worth $2,372,335 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Cormark lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.24.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

