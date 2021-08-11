e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

ELF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after buying an additional 916,663 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after buying an additional 674,844 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 622,631 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

