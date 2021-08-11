Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $218.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as high as $237.47 and last traded at $234.52, with a volume of 7223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,245. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 766,199 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after acquiring an additional 634,708 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

