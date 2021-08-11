Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 11th

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 11th. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TSIBU stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSIBU. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,843,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,000,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,026,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,666,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.