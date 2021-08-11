ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Downgraded by Raymond James

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

ZIOP opened at $1.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,262,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 632,132 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 539,992 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 712.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 538,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 472,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 446,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

