ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Downgraded by Raymond James

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.
ZIOP opened at $1.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.04.
ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
