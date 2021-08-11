Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) to Sell

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.84. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. Analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $27,504.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,906.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,088.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

