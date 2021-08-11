Moringa Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 16th

Moringa Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MACAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 16th. Moringa Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Moringa Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Moringa Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MACAU. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

