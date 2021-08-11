Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Conduent has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Conduent by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,748 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,453,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 2,130.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,940,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at $8,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

