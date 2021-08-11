Two Harbors Investment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,228 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,614% compared to the average volume of 305 put options.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWO shares. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

