Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Down 5.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.83. 8,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 799,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 66,432 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.89.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

