Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,092 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,922% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.84%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after buying an additional 142,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 117,831 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 93.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.