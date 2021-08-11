ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $64.54, but opened at $62.25. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 125,766 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Henry Schuck sold 3,286,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $179,943,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,753,555 shares of company stock valued at $875,680,447. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ZI. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $7,278,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 323,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $7,222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.